FlowROI is Poised for Growth with New Chief Revenue Officer

WILMINGTON, N.C., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NextGen Real Estate Technologies, LLC the creator of FlowROI, a Wilmington, NC based real estate technologies company, and their board of directors are delighted to announce Alistair Canal has joined their leadership team as Chief Revenue Officer.

During the past few decades, Alistair has held leadership posts for some of the nation's most highly regarded companies like Live Oak Bank, Promontory Financial Group, Bankers Healthcare Group, and Credit Suisse. As CRO, Canal's key areas of focus will be driving Flow's strategic direction, marketing, sales, PR, and investor relations.

"We are thrilled to have Alistair at the helm of FlowROI leading our organization's revenue growth. His passion, instincts, expertise, and 20-year stellar track record of success are exactly what we need to excel our growth," stated Sam Ibrahim, Flow's CEO.

FlowROI has recently transitioned from a pre-revenue to revenue position and secured one of the largest real estate brokerages in southeast North Carolina. Flow is currently servicing North Carolina with aggressive plans to expand their national footprint. With their second round of investor funding well under way, Flow is well positioned to disrupt the real estate tech market.

"FlowROI is empowering the independent real estate firms to transform and scale their businesses to better compete in today's tech driven real estate marketplace. FlowROI is a game changing platform," stated Canal.

About FlowROI

FlowROI delivers seamlessly integrated tools realtors need every day, from first contact to close and everything in between. With tech that transforms, FlowROI helps realtors save time and sell more. For more information, go to Flowroi.com.

