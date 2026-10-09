FLS Wins DKK 175 Mln Order For Copper Mine Expansion Project In Chile

(RTTNews) - FLSmidth & Co. A/S (FLS.CO, FLIDY), a full flowsheet technology and service supplier, on Friday announced that it has received an order worth approximately DKK 175 million to supply grinding technologies for a copper mine expansion project in Chile.

The company said that the installation and commissioning are scheduled for 2027.

The company said the order includes one high-pressure grinding roll.

The order also includes one 27-foot by 46-foot, 19.6 MW gearless ball mill and mill liners.

The scope covers installation, commissioning and start-up support.

The order also includes spare parts supply and extended on-site services.

The company said the order was booked in the third quarter of 2026 and does not change its full-year 2026 financial guidance.

FLSmidth & Co. is 1.37% higher at DKK 554 on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange.