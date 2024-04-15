FLSmidth awarded extended HPGR service contract in Chile

PRESS RELEASE

A leading Chilean Iron Ore miner has awarded FLSmidth with a multiple year contract to service its five HPGRs across three of its mines in Chile. Key focus for the customer has been to enhance productivity and extend the lifetime of its HPGRs.

High Pressure Grinding Rolls (HPGR) are subject to significant wear and tear. Consequently, keeping them in operation is key to securing a mine’s productivity and throughput as well as reducing customers’ operational costs. To facilitate to this, having a strong service setup around HPGRs is paramount.

The new service order on these five HPGRs, which originally have been installed by another equipment provider, proves that FLSmidth’s HPGR service offerings are among the most attractive in the market. All assembly works as well as repairs on shafts are included in the contract.

The service contract will be managed and executed by FLSmidth’s Chilean service centre, which is in close proximity to the three mines, thereby reducing logistic costs to customer and providing best in class services. FLSmidth’s service centre is fully equipped to manufacture large HPGR parts and allows all work to be performed in a clean environment and using best in class tools.

Prior to winning this new service contract, FLSmidth has previously delivered HPGR roll tires to the customer, which have proven to last more than three times as long as the originally installed roll tires as well as increased operational availability and significantly reduced recirculation.

"For long our HPGR solution has been regarded among the best in the industry. The fact that we can win a large service contract on a non-FLSmidth HPGR platform proves that we have the service concept to back up the technology, securing enhanced productivity and extended lifetime”, comments Joshua Meyer, Service Business Line President at FLSmidth.





About HPGR:

HPGR is among the most energy-efficient comminution technologies, as it lowers power consumption, while providing a more stable grinding operation and eliminating the need for grinding media.

FLSmidth is the global market leader within HPGR with +155 units installed to date around the world.

On top of its market leading position, FLSmidth has further developed the grinding technology and introduced the HPGR Pro, a next-generation technology with game-changing features offering up to 20% more throughput capacity, up to 15% energy savings and up to 30% extended roll life.

FLSmidth has numerous service centres strategically placed around the world, which are fully equipped to address the many challenges of supplying and supporting HPGRs. This setup secures close customer proximity and offers global customers an agile and efficient HPGR service setup.





