FLSmidth Cement closes the sale of its MAAG gears and drives business to Solix

1 March 2024, Copenhagen, Denmark





With reference to the announcement made on 22 January 2024, FLSmidth Cement has now closed the sale of its MAAG gears and drives business to the Swedish investment company, Solix Group AB.

The transaction does not change FLSmidth’s previously announced financial guidance for the full year 2023 (ref. Company Announcement no. 3-2024).





Contacts:

Media Relations

Rasmus Windfeld, +45 40 44 60 60, rwin@flsmidth.com

Investor Relations

Jannick Lindegaard Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com

Andreas Escherich Holkjær, +45 24 85 03 84, andh@flsmidth.com

Therese Möllevinge, +45 41 37 16 38, tmo@flsmidth.com





About FLSmidth

FLSmidth is a full flowsheet technology and service supplier to the global mining and cement industries. We enable our customers to improve performance, lower operating costs and reduce environmental impact. MissionZero is our sustainability ambition towards zero emissions in mining and cement by 2030. We work within fully validated Science-Based Targets, have a clear commitment to reducing the sustainability footprint of the global mining and cement industries and aim to become carbon neutral in our own operations by 2030. www.flsmidth.com .





