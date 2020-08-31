|
31.08.2020 10:55:50
FLSmidth: Insider trading
Company announcement 15-2020, COPENHAGEN, DENMARKTrading in FLSmidth & Co. A/S by Board member
Anne Louise Eberhard, Member of the Board, has purchased 1,000 shares and consequently has a total shareholding of 2,000 shares.
Contacts
Media Relations
Rasmus Windfeld, +45 40 44 60 60, rwin@flsmidth.com
Investor Relations
Nicolai Mauritzen, +45 30 93 18 51, nicm@flsmidth.com
FLSmidth provides sustainable productivity to the global mining and cement industries. We deliver market-leading engineering, equipment and service solutions that enable our customers to improve performance, drive down costs and reduce environmental impact. Our operations span the globe and our close to 12,000 employees are present in more than 60 countries. In 2019, FLSmidth generated revenue of DKK 20.6 billion. www.flsmidth.com
