27 September 2024, Copenhagen, Denmark





FLSmidth launches its Global PerformanceIQ Hub, a state-of-the-art digital technology centre to help maximise mining customers’ plant potential

FLSmidth’s PerformanceIQ services first launched at the PERUMIN conference in 2022. Since then, positive impact on performance and productivity can be seen in the regions where the services have been launched.

Today’s announcement marks another important milestone in FLSmidth’s strategic journey. With the inauguration of the Global PerformanceIQ Hub located in our Global Product and Technology Centre in Salt Lake City, US, FLSmidth is now bringing the PerformanceIQ services to a global scale. Combined with the onsite service teams and global services centres, the Global PerformanceIQ Hub will make it possible to maximise the potential of plant operations globally.

The Hub is more than a digital technology centre – it is a collaboration space for partnering with customers to deliver innovative, tailored solutions that meet customers’ individual needs and the evolving demands of the mining industry.

The Hub centralises information, visualisations and expertise to provide valuable insights aimed at:

1) increasing throughput, recovery rates and product output quality

2) developing analytics-driven shutdown and maintenance schedules

3) improving safety and efficiency of maintenance operations, and

4) boosting energy efficiency and water consumption efficiency, while also reducing CO 2 emissions

"The launch of the Global PerformanceIQ Hub represents a significant leap forward in how we partner with our customers. By leveraging performance data, our full flowsheet expertise and advanced analytics, it enables us to further boost our customers’ performance through full flowsheet asset optimisation and reduction of the total cost of ownership. We want to be the preferred partner for productivity enhancement, and I think this exciting offering has the potential to make a significant difference for both our customers as well for FLSmidth", comments Joshua Meyer, Service Business Line President at FLSmidth.





