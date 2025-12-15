15.12.2025 11:15:59

FLSmidth Secures DKK 235 Mln Order For Ghana Black Volta Gold Project

(RTTNews) - FLSmidth & Co. A/S (FLS.CO, FLIDY, FLIDF), on Monday announced that it has selected the company as its strategic technology partner and supplier of major equipment and process technologies for the Black Volta gold project in Ghana.

The order is valued at about DKK 235 million, covers long-lead equipment and related technical support services and was booked in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Equipment delivery is scheduled for 2026, ahead of the mine's planned start-up in 2027.

Under the agreement, the company will supply crushers, grinding mills, thickening, screening, feeding, cyclone, pumping, and gold processing equipment, including absorption, desorption, refining, and detoxification systems.

The company said the scope also includes technical support during detailed engineering, site support for installation, start-up and commissioning, training, spare parts, and performance guarantees for the process equipment.

FLSmidth is currently trading 1.47% higher at DKK426.80 on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

14.12.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 50
14.12.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 50: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
13.12.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
13.12.25 KW 50: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
12.12.25 KW 50: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX deutlich stärker -- DAX freundlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Verlusten
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert kräftig im Plus, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt moderate Gewinne verzeichnet. Asiens Börsen gaben zum Wochenbeginn nach.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen