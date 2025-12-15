FLSmidth Secures DKK 235 Mln Order For Ghana Black Volta Gold Project

(RTTNews) - FLSmidth & Co. A/S (FLS.CO, FLIDY, FLIDF), on Monday announced that it has selected the company as its strategic technology partner and supplier of major equipment and process technologies for the Black Volta gold project in Ghana.

The order is valued at about DKK 235 million, covers long-lead equipment and related technical support services and was booked in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Equipment delivery is scheduled for 2026, ahead of the mine's planned start-up in 2027.

Under the agreement, the company will supply crushers, grinding mills, thickening, screening, feeding, cyclone, pumping, and gold processing equipment, including absorption, desorption, refining, and detoxification systems.

The company said the scope also includes technical support during detailed engineering, site support for installation, start-up and commissioning, training, spare parts, and performance guarantees for the process equipment.

FLSmidth is currently trading 1.47% higher at DKK426.80 on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange.