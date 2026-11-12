FLSmidth Sets New Financial Targets For FY29 As Part Of Its Accelerate '31 Stratergy; Shares Down

(RTTNews) - FLSmidth & Co. A/S (FLS.CO, FLIDF), a Danish technology and services supplier to the mining industry, on Thursday introduced new mid-term financial targets for fiscal 2029 under its Accelerate '31 strategy.

In Copenhagen, the shares were trading 6.62 percent lower at DKK564.0.

Looking ahead for the mid-term, FLSmidth expects organic revenue growth of 6 percent to 7 percent CAGR between 2026 and 2029.

Adjusted EBITA margin is projected at approximately 18 percent by 2029.

To support these ambitions, FLSmidth will focus on four strategic priorities: expanding commercial coverage from approximately 500 to the world's top 1,000 mines, growing its global service network, accelerating customer-driven innovation and improving supply-chain efficiency through greater standardisation and simplification.

FLSmidth said the new fiscal 2029 targets do not represent a change to its full year 2026 financial guidance.

For fiscal 2026, the company continues to expect organic revenue growth of 1 percent to 3 percent and an adjusted EBITA margin of approximately 16.5 percent.

In Copenhagen, the shares closed trading 5.59 percent higher at DKK604.0 on Wednesday.