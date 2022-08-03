FLSmidth signs contract with ShalkiyaZinc to supply all mineral processing technologies for its greenfield zinc-lead concentrator in Kazakhstan

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 12-2022

Today FLSmidth signed a contract, valued at around DKK950 million, to supply a range of mineral processing equipment to ShalkiyaZinc, the operator of a zinc and lead mine in the Kyzylorda Region, located in the south of Kazakhstan. The equipment will transform the plant into a world-class facility that efficiently separates minerals with a minimised environmental impact.

Under the agreement, FLSmidth will supply two underground crushing stations with a materials handling system to the process plant, a full package of comminution and separation equipment, including SAG and ball mills, mill circuit pumps and cyclones, the zinc-lead concentrate flotation and regrinding circuit, including nextSTEP, VXP vertical mills, concentrate thickeners, and Pneumapress filters, reagents preparation and dosing area. Full plant automation is also included, as well as installation and commissioning supervision services. The new concentrator will be supported from our new in-country service Supercentre in Karaganda.

The contract is worth around DKK950 million and is subject to receipt of the down payment by FLSmidth. The equipment delivery is to be completed during 2024, with commissioning to start before the end of that year.

"We are excited to receive this first order from ShalkiyaZinc, which highlights our full flowsheet expertise. The wide range of equipment included in the order will help ShalkiyaZinc save on both CAPEX and OPEX; our new nextSTEP flotation technology will improve the quality of the concentrates, the SAG mill will provide more flexibility, while the automation and digital solutions will further enable water and energy savings alongside safer operations. We look forward to making this a success on so many levels,” comments Mikko Keto, Group CEO at FLSmidth.

"After testing and basic design work executed by FLSmidth, we are pleased to enter this new phase of collaboration with the procurement of critical technologies to improve the productivity and sustainability of our plant. We believe in successful execution and look forward to receiving the ordered equipment according to the schedule for installation and to continue working with FLSmidth on commissioning services and spare parts,” comments Assel Rakhimova, Chief Project Director of Tau-Ken Samruk.

Until all conditions are met and the contract becomes effective, it will not be part of the order intake. A separate company announcement will be issued when the order becomes effective.

The order will not change the Company’s financial guidance for 2022.

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Jannick Lindegaard Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com

Therese Möllevinge, +45 41 37 16 38, tmo@flsmidth.com

Mikkel Johansen, +45 23 30 29 50, mjoh@flsmidth.com

Media Relations

Rasmus Windfeld, +45 40 44 60 60, rwin@flsmidth.com



About FLSmidth

FLSmidth provides sustainable productivity to the global mining and cement industries. We deliver market-leading engineering, equipment and service solutions that enable our customers to improve performance, drive down costs and reduce environmental impact. Our operations span the globe and we are close to ~10,100 employees, present in more than 60 countries. In 2021, FLSmidth generated revenue of DKK 17.6 billion. MissionZero is our sustainability ambition towards zero emissions in mining and cement by 2030. FLSmidth works within fully validated Science-Based Targets, our commitment to keep global warming below 1.5°C and to becoming carbon neutral in our own operations by 2030. www.flsmidth.com

