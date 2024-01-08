FLSmidth to deliver Ball mills and HPGRs to a greenfield South American copper concentrator

PRESS RELEASE

8 January 2024, Copenhagen,





Following a long-standing relationship with the customer, FLSmidth has received an order to supply comminution technologies to a leading copper miner in South America for their new, greenfield concentrator.





The order is valued at approximately DKK 380 million and was booked in Q1 2024. The equipment is due to be delivered during 2025.

The order includes the delivery of two Ball mills and three High Pressure Grinding Rolls (HPGR). The latter is well known to be among the most energy-efficient comminution technologies, as it lowers power consumption, while providing a more stable grinding operation and eliminating the need for grinding media.

This new order builds on a long-standing relationship with the customer, where FLSmidth has supplied most of the equipment for their original concentrator as well as provided maintenance, spare parts and process support services over the years.

"Receiving new orders from existing customers is always confirmation of a healthy and strong customer relationship. And it is particularly satisfying in this case as the customer is purchasing their first HPGRs and have selected our market leading technology. We look forward to supplying this best-in-class comminution package to positively contribute to both the output and operation of this new copper concentrator. This order not only supports our MissionZero ambition, it also clearly underpins FLSmidth’s market leading position within large grinding mills and HPGR,” comments Mikko Keto, CEO at FLSmidth.





