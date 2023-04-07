|
07.04.2023 13:22:18
FLSmidth to deliver mineral processing equipment to a gold mine in the Middle East
PRESS RELEASE
7 April 2023, Copenhagen, Denmark
FLSmidth has been chosen to supply a range of mineral processing equipment for a Gold mine in the Middle East.
The equipment delivered by FLSmidth is some of the most efficient in the world. When installed, the technology will allow the mine to produce gold with reduced impact on the environment.
"This order is fully in line with our MissionZero ambition to reduce the environmental impact from operating a mine site. We are happy to see the technology being used to reduce emissions and water spend,” comments Chris Reinbold, President for Product Business Line in FLSmidth.
The order was booked in Q1 2023 and is valued at approximately DKK 350 million.
Contacts:
Investor Relations
Jannick Lindegaard Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com
Therese Möllevinge, +45 41 37 16 38, tmo@flsmidth.com
Mikkel Johansen, +45 23 30 29 50, mjoh@flsmidth.com
Media Relations
Rasmus Windfeld, +45 40 44 60 60, rwin@flsmidth.com
About FLSmidth
FLSmidth provides sustainable productivity to the global mining and cement industries. We deliver market-leading technology, products and service solutions that enable our customers to improve performance, drive down costs and reduce environmental impact. MissionZero is our sustainability ambition towards zero emissions in mining and cement by 2030. FLSmidth works within fully validated Science-Based Targets, our commitment to keep global warming below 1.5°C and to becoming carbon neutral in our own operations by 2030. www.flsmidth.com
Attachment
