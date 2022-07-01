FLSmidth to deliver process technology for greenfield cement plant in Asia

FLSmidth has won a contract to supply a series of state-of-art equipment for a greenfield cement plant in Asia.

The order is valued at more than DKK 400 million and has been booked in Q2 2022. The equipment will be supplied during 2023.

The contract includes among other technologies; the FLSmidth OKTM Raw Mill, OKTM Cement Mill and Low NOx ILC preheater, which are flagships in FLSmidth’s MissionZero programme for Cement.

"This project showcases FLSmidth’s ability to deliver energy efficient technologies across the full cement flowsheet and thereby supporting our customers in both increasing capacity and their sustainability efforts,” says Carsten Riisberg Lund, Cement Industry President, FLSmidth.





Contacts:

Investor Relations

Jannick Lindegaard Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com

Therese Möllevinge, +45 41 37 16 38, tmo@flsmidth.com

Mikkel Johansen, +45 23 30 29 50, mjoh@flsmidth.com

Media Relations

Rasmus Windfeld, +45 40 44 60 60, rwin@flsmidth.com





About FLSmidth

FLSmidth provides sustainable productivity to the global mining and cement industries. We deliver market-leading engineering, equipment and service solutions that enable our customers to improve performance, drive down costs and reduce environmental impact. Our operations span the globe and we are close to ~10,200 employees, present in more than 60 countries. In 2020, FLSmidth generated revenue of DKK 16.4 billion. MissionZero is our sustainability ambition towards zero emissions in mining and cement by 2030. FLSmidth works within fully validated Science-Based Targets, our commitment to keep global warming below 1.5°C and to becoming carbon neutral in our own operations by 2030. www.flsmidth.com

Attachment