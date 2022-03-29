|
29.03.2022 08:29:55
FLSmidth to deliver three SAG mills, three ball mills and cyclones to the Josemaria copper mine in Argentina
FLSmidth has been chosen to supply the SAG mills, ball mills and cyclones to Josemaria Resources’ copper-gold project in the San Juan Province of Argentina.
Approximately DKK110 million of the DKK 600 million order was booked in Q4 2021, with the remaining amount, around DKK490m, booked in Q1 2022.
FLSmidth will deliver the three gearless SAG mills, three gearless ball mills and cyclones to the 150,000 Mtpd site by late-2023. FLSmidth was chosen to deliver the equipment due to the high reliability and efficient performance of our SAG and ball mill technologies.
The Josemaria open-pit mine is a high-grade copper-gold porphyry project. It is located in Argentina some 450km from San Juan, capital city of the province, in an important and emerging copper mining district. It has an anticipated mine life of 19 years.
"The order of SAG mills, ball mills and cyclones to the Josemaria Resources copper-gold project in Argentina is very positive news for FLSmidth. It illustrates great confidence in FLSmidth and emphasises the proven performance and productivity of our high-end solutions. The efficiency of the equipment will meet our customer promise to deliver sustainable productivity to the copper and Gold mining industry," comments Mikko Keto, Group CEO and Mining President at FLSmidth.
Contacts:
Investor Relations
Jannick Lindegaard Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com
Therese Möllevinge, +45 41 37 16 38, tmo@flsmidth.com
Mikkel Johansen, +45 23 30 29 50, mjoh@flsmidth.com
Media Relations
Rasmus Windfeld, +45 40 44 60 60, rwin@flsmidth.com
About FLSmidth
FLSmidth provides sustainable productivity to the global mining and cement industries. We deliver market-leading engineering, equipment and service solutions that enable our customers to improve performance, drive down costs and reduce environmental impact. Our operations span the globe and we are close to ~10,100 employees, present in more than 60 countries. In 2021, FLSmidth generated revenue of DKK 17.6 billion. MissionZero is our sustainability ambition towards zero emissions in mining and cement by 2030. FLSmidth works within fully validated Science-Based Targets, our commitment to keep global warming below 1.5°C and to becoming carbon neutral in our own operations by 2030. www.flsmidth.com
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu FFLSmidth & Co. A-Smehr Nachrichten
|
15.02.22
|Ausblick: FFLSmidth veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
01.02.22
|Erste Schätzungen: FFLSmidth präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
10.11.21
|Ausblick: FFLSmidth stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
27.10.21
|Erste Schätzungen: FFLSmidth präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
10.08.21
|Ausblick: FFLSmidth präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
28.07.21
|Erste Schätzungen: FFLSmidth stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
03.05.21
|Ausblick: FFLSmidth stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
20.04.21
|Erste Schätzungen: FFLSmidth vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu FFLSmidth & Co. A-Smehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|FFLSmidth & Co. A-S
|24,88
|7,52%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerHoffen auf neue Verhandlungsrunde zwischen Russland und der Ukraine: ATX mit kräftigen Gewinnen -- DAX im Plus -- US-Börsen fester -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt dominieren die Käufer. Der DAX knüpft an seine Vortagesgewinne an. Anleger in den USA greifen am Dienstag zu. Mit Ausnahme von Festland-China legten die Börsen in Asien am Dienstag zu.