|
05.04.2022 08:30:00
FLSmidth to supply ball mills, SAG mills and thickener solutions to Southeast Asian copper-gold mine
PRESS RELEASE
FLSmidth has been chosen to supply a range of mineral processing equipment for a large, established copper-gold mine in Southeast Asia. The equipment, some of the largest in the world, will allow the mine to increase its process capacity.
The order was booked in Q1 2022 and is valued at approximately DKK360 million.
Under the agreement, FLSmidth will supply both the mills and thickeners for the project. The equipment includes two gearless SAG mills and two gearless ball mills plus three CCD thickeners, two tailings thickeners and one filtrate thickener.
"This is a welcomed order as it underlines our leading position in the copper and Gold mining arena when it comes to productivity and throughput. The order for SAG mills, ball mills and thickeners highlights our strength in both comminution and separation. As a key equipment provider, we will ensure optimised throughput and the efficient commissioning of the equipment in an environmentally friendly manner. We are now looking forward to helping the customer increase its capacity and production of copper, a key mineral in the clean energy transition,” comments Mikko Keto, Group CEO and Mining President at FLSmidth.
Contacts:
Investor Relations
Jannick Lindegaard Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com
Therese Möllevinge, +45 41 37 16 38, tmo@flsmidth.com
Mikkel Johansen, +45 23 30 29 50, mjoh@flsmidth.com
Media Relations
Rasmus Windfeld, +45 40 44 60 60, rwin@flsmidth.com
About FLSmidth
FLSmidth provides sustainable productivity to the global mining and cement industries. We deliver market-leading engineering, equipment and service solutions that enable our customers to improve performance, drive down costs and reduce environmental impact. Our operations span the globe and we are close to ~10,100 employees, present in more than 60 countries. In 2021, FLSmidth generated revenue of DKK 17.6 billion. MissionZero is our sustainability ambition towards zero emissions in mining and cement by 2030. FLSmidth works within fully validated Science-Based Targets, our commitment to keep global warming below 1.5°C and to becoming carbon neutral in our own operations by 2030. www.flsmidth.com
