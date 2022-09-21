FLSmidth to supply overland conveyor system for a major copper-gold mine in Southeast Asia

Press release

FLSmidth has been chosen to supply an overland conveyor (OLC) for a large, established copper-gold mine in Southeast Asia, which follows a large equipment order from the same customer and site earlier in 2022. The pit-to-plant conveying system, which is over 5km in length, has gearless drive technology. The order, including design and supply, was booked in Q3 2022 and is valued at approximately DKK 330 million.

The conveyor order follows the Q1 2022 announcement that FLSmidth had been chosen to supply two gearless SAG mills, two gearless ball mills and thickener technology to the same site. This new FLSmidth overland conveyor will deliver the ore from the pit to the new FLSmidth SAG and ball mills at the process plant.

The conveying system, part of the newly acquired tk Mining portfolio, is expected to deliver a significant reduction of OPEX due to its gearless drive technology, which uses less energy, and results in less maintenance and higher availability during operations.





"This overland conveyor system order not only continues our robust relationship with this customer, but it also demonstrates the strength of our portfolio following the acquisition of the tk Mining business. This is evidence that FLSmidth is a global leader in overland conveyors and gearless drive technology. The customer will benefit from our full flowsheet coverage, and we are proud to have provided the majority of the equipment to this mine site expansion,” comments Mikko Keto, Group CEO at FLSmidth.

The order supports FLSmidth’s MissionZero ambition to enable customers to mine in a more sustainable manner. Overland conveyors significantly reduce the need for diesel-powered truck fleets on mine site and makes material transportation more cost-effective and resource efficient.





