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05.05.2026 10:31:07
FLSmidth Wins DKK 300 Mln Order For BHQ Iron Ore Beneficiation Project In South Asia
(RTTNews) - FLSmidth & Co. A/S (FLS.CO, FLIDF), an engineering company, on Tuesday announced that it has been awarded contracts worth approximately DKK 300 million to supply key technologies for a Banded Hematite Quartzite iron ore beneficiation project in South Asia.
The order was booked in the second quarter of 2026.
The project is expected to be commissioned between 2027 and 2028.
The scope includes the supply of a high-pressure grinding roll, stirred media mills with hydrocyclones, flotation technology, concentrate thickeners, and a filtered tailings system.
The company will also provide advanced process control systems, along with supervision, start-up, and commissioning services.
FLSmidth is currently trading 1.85% higher at DKK 451.40 on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange.
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