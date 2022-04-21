Fluence and cQuant.io Partner to Offer Industry-leading Suite of Analytics and Optimization Applications for Energy Storage and Power Generation Portfolios

AI-enabled capabilities will deliver insights for developers, asset managers, traders, and financiers

ARLINGTON, Va., April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNC) ("Fluence”), a global market leader in energy storage products and services, and digital applications for renewables and storage announced today that they have entered into a strategic partnership with cQuant.io ("cQuant”), an industry leader in energy analytics. The two companies will offer a comprehensive suite of digital applications via the Fluence IQ Digital Platform aimed at optimizing both the development and management of power generation and energy storage projects and portfolios.



The growth of renewables and energy storage, as well as the influx of capital into the clean energy sector, has heightened the need for streamlined planning, investment, and asset management. Developers, independent power producers, utilities, retailers, and trading houses face increasingly complex, data-driven decisions requiring coordination across functional teams in seconds. In particular, the breadth of parameters affecting energy storage challenges conventional forms of analysis.

Through this partnership, Fluence and cQuant will jointly market and deliver their analytical and market operations solutions and will integrate their solutions to streamline the customer experience. Customers will benefit from cutting-edge analytics, simulation, and optimization tools throughout the life cycle of their energy projects, across multiple applications, from valuation to bidding and risk management.

"Partnering with cQuant enables Fluence to extend the range of services we offer our customers and supports our broader Fluence IQ Platform expansion strategy,” said Seyed Madaeni, Fluence SVP and Chief Digital Officer. "cQuant shares our passion for accelerating the clean energy transition, our software-as-a-service (SaaS) business model, and our dedication to employing the most advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques to optimize decision-making.”

Both Fluence and cQuant’s digital applications provide powerful insights and drive investment and trading action for owners of large, diverse energy portfolios at different points in the energy value chain. Fluence and cQuant’s newly combined offerings will enable energy, commodity and financial services companies to address increasing complexity in today’s technology, capital, and energy markets when making investment and operational decisions.

"Arming clients with highly scalable simulation capabilities empowers our clients with the accurate and high-performance analytics required to be meet the new market challenges, from real-time battery bidding intelligence to long term asset valuation,” said David Leevan, cQuant CEO. "With this partnership, customers will be able to model and optimize their entire portfolios from traditional power generation to the most innovative renewable and storage solutions coming to market.”

