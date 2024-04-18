Fluence Releases Annual Sustainability Report

Report outlines increased sustainability disclosures, including Fluence’s first Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) report

ARLINGTON, Va., April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluence Energy, Inc. ("Fluence”) (NASDAQ: FLNC), a leading global provider of energy storage products and services, and optimization software for renewables and storage, issued its 2023 Sustainability Report (the "Report”) providing updates on the company’s sustainability strategy during the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023. The Report enhances and builds upon the sustainability disclosures from our inaugural sustainability report published in April 2023 and provides updates on Fluence’s sustainability strategy, including additional goals for 2024 and beyond.



"Fluence operates with sustainability principles at our core and the urgency to address climate change imparts an urgency to our work. The speed at which we are moving towards our sustainability program commitments is a testament to the dedication of our employees, and partnerships with our suppliers and customers,” said Fluence President and Chief Executive Officer Julian Nebreda. "By increasing our disclosures, we continue to foster trust, drive accountability, and provide our stakeholders with transparent insight into our sustainability journey.”

Highlights from the 2023 Sustainability Report include:

Completed Fluence’s first climate risk assessment and published the company’s first Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) report.

Increased disclosures tied to the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and the Sustainability Accounting Standards (SASB) compared to our 2022 Sustainability Report.

Expanded greenhouse gas (GHG) footprint analysis beyond Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions into Scope 3 GHG emissions.

Implemented a responsible sourcing framework to enhance engagement with suppliers and reinforce ethical practices throughout our supply chain.

Mitigated 60% of the greenhouse gas emissions from employee business air travel during fiscal year 2023.



Fluence’s ESG strategy and efforts support four of the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The Report aligns with the SASB: Fuel Cells & Industrial Batteries standard, TCFD, and references the GRI.

To download the Fluence 2023 Sustainability Report, visit Fluence’s website.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

