Fluid Imaging Technologies announces FlowCam VisualSpreadsheet Software Release 5 Strategically Aligned with Automation Trends in Biopharmaceutical Industry

SCARBOROUGH, Maine, July 20, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global laboratory instrumentation manufacturer Fluid Imaging Technologies (http://www.fluidimaging.com) announced today the release of the biggest software update in its history: VisualSpreadsheet Software 5 for the FlowCam automated particle imaging and characterization platform will provide a significant increase in productivity for its users.

Matching the rise of automated liquid handlers, the newest version of VisualSpreadsheet software will provide the ability to compare data sets from multiple runs simultaneously, versus having to analyze separate data sets individually, thus significantly reducing analysis time. Automated liquid handlers used in laboratory settings capture data from multiple samples over a period of time. The unattended nature of operations makes these robots attractive for labs looking to save time and increase productivity.

"Most people don't realize that an automation platform is only as good as the paired software's ability to keep pace," says Kent Peterson, CEO of Fluid Imaging Technologies. "Being able to run unattended samples overnight, for example, is a great time saver. However, what really increases productivity is the ability to compare the images and data from multiple samples in a single setting."

Automated technologies like automated liquid handlers are essential in the biopharma industry, not only to automate laboratory processes that often include large amounts of samples, but to increase the accuracy and through-put. Additionally, the ability to conduct time series analysis allows users to monitor data and changes over time.

In step with automation trends, VisualSpreadsheet 5 offers tools for data management and digitization. VisualSpreadsheet software when combined with 21 CFR capabilities meets regulatory standards for data integrity which is fully integrated into VisualSpreadsheet 5 for the first time. The software is available for FlowCam instruments and desktop systems.

About Fluid Imaging Technologies:

Fluid Imaging Technologies manufacturers the FlowCam imaging and analysis family of instruments which encompasses five models engineered to analyze particles ranging in size from 300 nm to 5 mm. The paired intelligent software, VisualSpreadsheet®, utilizes image recognition technology and measures 40+ morphological parameters including length, width, transparency and circularity.

