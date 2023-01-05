|
Fluitron Names John Donaldson Chief Financial Officer
IVYLAND, Pa., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fluitron, a manufacturer of integrated hydrogen gas compression, storage, and dispensing systems, announced that John Donaldson has been named Chief Financial Officer. Donaldson has a diverse financial leadership background and significant experience in cryogenics and industrial gases. Fluitron is a portfolio company of Ara Partners, a private equity firm that specializes in decarbonization investments.
Mr. Donaldson has held leadership positions at manufacturing companies similar in size to Fluitron, both domestically and internationally, and has extensive experience scaling high-growth, private equity-owned businesses. Most recently, he served as Chief Financial Officer of ACME Cryogenics, a designer, manufacturer, and provider of precision-engineered products and field services for the production, distribution, and storage of cryogenic liquids and industrial gases. He played a pivotal role in ACME Cryogenics' successful sale to Dover Corporation in 2021.
Tuan Tran, a Partner at Ara Partners, said, "We are pleased to welcome John Donaldson as Fluitron's new CFO. John is a highly experienced finance executive with a very strong background in high-growth situations and is well-versed in Fluitron's end-markets. John will be a critical member of the senior management team as we establish a hydrogen platform to service the global energy transition market."
Donaldson said, "I'm excited to join Fluitron, which is positioned to become a major worldwide contributor to hydrogen infrastructure. Fluitron is a technology leader in hydrogen systems and has over 40 years of experience developing clean energy solutions and infrastructure globally. I look forward to working with the Fluitron team to take the company to the next level."
Prior to joining ACME Cryogenics, Mr. Donaldson served as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of League Collegiate Outfitters, Chief Financial Officer (interim) of New Hudson Facades, Chief Financial Officer of Bluestem Brands, Inc., Chief Financial Officer of Tray-Pak Corporation, and Chief Financial Officer of 3SI Security Systems, Inc.
About Fluitron
Fluitron is a global leader in precision technology for clean energy. With over 45 years of experience, Fluitron has grown to become a trusted partner for industrial gas compression technologies. Setting the bar in creating equipment that safely handles hydrogen and other specialized gases, Fluitron has the expertise to deliver the technology critical to your mission. For more information, www.fluitron.com.
About Ara Partners
Ara Partners is a private equity firm specializing in industrial decarbonization investments. Ara Partners invests in the industrial & manufacturing, chemicals & materials, energy efficiency & green fuels and food & agriculture sectors, seeking to build businesses that provide significant decarbonization impact. For more information on Ara Partners, please visit www.arapartners.com.
