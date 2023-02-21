|
21.02.2023 13:29:15
Fluor Corp. Posts Profit From Cont. Ops. In Q4; Issues Guidance
(RTTNews) - Fluor Corp. (FLR) reported fourth-quarter net earnings from continuing operations attributable to Fluor of $9 million, or $0.01 per share, compared to a net loss from continuing operations attributable to Fluor of $278 million, or $2.03 per share in the fourth quarter of 2021. Excluding items, adjusted EPS for the fourth quarter was $0.43. On average, four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.47, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Revenue for the quarter was $3.7 billion compared to $3.6 billion a year ago. Analysts on average had estimated $3.8 billion in revenue.
For 2023, the company expects: adjusted EBITDA of $450 million to $600 million; and adjusted EPS of $1.50 to $1.90.
For 2026, the company expects: adjusted EBITDA of $800 to $950 million; and adjusted EPS of $3.10 to $3.60.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Fluor Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
21.02.23
|Fluor Misses Q4 Consensus Following Mixed Segmental Results (Benzinga)
|
20.02.23
|Ausblick: Fluor informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
09.02.23
|Wärmepumpen und Kältemaschinen: Wie es auch ohne schädliche Fluor-Gase geht (Heise)
|
06.02.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Fluor stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Fluor Corp.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Fluor Corp.
|33,51
|-2,25%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Fed-Protokoll: ATX und DAX schließen mit Gewinnen -- Chinas Börsen letztlich etwas leichter
Der heimische Markt schloss am Donnerstag etwas fester. Auch der deutsche Leitindex verzeichnete Gewinne. Die Wall Street kann anfängliche Aufschläge nicht halten. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag leicht abwärts. Der Handel in Japan ruhte derweil.