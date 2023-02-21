Fluor Corp. Posts Profit From Cont. Ops. In Q4; Issues Guidance

(RTTNews) - Fluor Corp. (FLR) reported fourth-quarter net earnings from continuing operations attributable to Fluor of $9 million, or $0.01 per share, compared to a net loss from continuing operations attributable to Fluor of $278 million, or $2.03 per share in the fourth quarter of 2021. Excluding items, adjusted EPS for the fourth quarter was $0.43. On average, four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.47, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue for the quarter was $3.7 billion compared to $3.6 billion a year ago. Analysts on average had estimated $3.8 billion in revenue.

For 2023, the company expects: adjusted EBITDA of $450 million to $600 million; and adjusted EPS of $1.50 to $1.90.

For 2026, the company expects: adjusted EBITDA of $800 to $950 million; and adjusted EPS of $3.10 to $3.60.

