Fluor Corp. To Offer $500 Mln Convertible Sr. Notes

(RTTNews) - Engineering and construction firm Fluor Corporation (FLR) Monday announced its plan to offer $500 million convertible Senior Notes due 2029.

Fluor intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to pay to pay the cost of capped call transactions, to buy back a portion of its senior notes due 2024, and for general corporate purposes.

Fluor expects to grant the initial purchasers of the Notes up to an additional $75 million Notes.

Regarding pricing of the Notes, the company intends to negotiate with initial purchasers or their respective affiliates or other financial institutions, the company said.