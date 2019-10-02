Fluor Corporation to Hold Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) will hold a conference call to review results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2019. The public is invited to listen to the conference call on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time with Chief Executive Officer Carlos Hernandez and Chief Financial Officer Mike Steuert. Financial results will be released prior to the market open that day.

The live webcast and a replay will be available with accompanying slides online at investor.fluor.com. The call will also be accessible by telephone at 888-599-8686 (U.S./Canada) or 323-994-2093. The conference ID is 3106998.

A replay of the call will be available for 30 days.

