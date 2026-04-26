Time Aktie

Time für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048

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26.04.2026 21:01:00

Fluor Is Having a Big Year. Is Now Still a Good Time to Buy the Stock?

In nuclear energy stocks, the companies that receive the lion's share of attention are those building reactors and developing new, innovative technology. Behind the scenes in the nuclear energy sector is a company that isn't as flashy, providing the construction and engineering services needed to get reactors up and running. But it's exactly that type of business that's attracting investors who understand the potential of the nuclear power industry, want a piece of the upside, and are also seeking to limit their risk. That type of pick-and-shovel play brings us to Fluor (NYSE: FLR), which is having a strong run in 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Fluor Corp. 40,74 -0,61% Fluor Corp.

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