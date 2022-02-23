23.02.2022 22:04:00

Fluor-Led Charleston Port Access Road Project Completed in South Carolina

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that its joint venture team comprised of Fluor and The Lane Construction Corporation has completed construction of the Port Access Road project for the South Carolina State Port Authority (SCSPA) and South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) in Charleston, South Carolina. All lanes of traffic are now open to the public.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220223006223/en/

An aerial view of the Port Access Road in Charleston, South Carolina with the Hugh K. Leatherman, Sr. terminal visible in the background. (Photo: Business Wire)

An aerial view of the Port Access Road in Charleston, South Carolina with the Hugh K. Leatherman, Sr. terminal visible in the background. (Photo: Business Wire)

The second and final phase was completed ahead of schedule and consists of the new Bainbridge Connector, the reconstruction of Spruill Avenue and the extension and reconstruction of Stromboli Avenue. It also includes the associated roadway improvements to serve the new Hugh K. Leatherman Jr. port terminal and accommodate future commuter traffic demands. The project’s first phase was completed in February 2021.

"Charleston is home to the fastest growing container port in the nation, and Fluor understands the economic importance of having safe and reliable infrastructure access to port terminals,” said Thomas Nilsson, president of Fluor’s Infrastructure business. "Given the challenging dynamics with the global supply chain, the ability to get goods to market quickly is vitally important to local, state and regional commerce.”

The Port Access Road is an elevated viaduct structure that directly accesses I-26 and avoids railroad crossings, local street crossings and tidal creeks. It includes a new fully directional interchange on I-26, the reconstruction of two I-26 exits, a three-level flyover interchange and local roadway enhancements.

Construction began in 2016.

About Fluor Corporation

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is building a better future by applying world-class expertise to solve its clients’ greatest challenges. Fluor’s 41,000 employees provide professional and technical solutions that deliver safe, well-executed, capital-efficient projects to clients around the world. Fluor had revenue of $12.4 billion in 2021 and is ranked 196 among the Fortune 500 companies. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor has provided engineering, procurement and construction services for more than 100 years. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

#infra

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Fluor Corp.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Fluor Corp.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Fluor Corp. 17,76 -5,41% Fluor Corp.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Ukraine-Konflikt bleibt im Fokus: US-Börsen sacken bis Börsenschluss ab -- ATX letztlich mit Verlusten -- DAX leichter -- Asiatische Börsen zum Handelsende im Plus - Nikkei wegen Feiertag geschlossen
Der heimische und auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt gaben am Mittwoch nach. Die US-Börsen verbuchten zur Wochenmitte kräftige Abschläge. An den Börsen in Asien ging es am Mittwoch moderat nach oben.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen