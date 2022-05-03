Fluor Selected for Facilities Repair and Renewal Contract by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Engineering and Support Center selected the company for a position on the Facility Repair & Renewal Multiple Award Task Order (MATOC) VI contract. The indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract has a combined value not to exceed $450 million during the 5-year period of performance.

With this selection, Fluor is eligible to compete for task orders throughout the United States, its territories and other global locations.

"It is an honor to support USACE with this new opportunity,” said Tom D’Agostino, group president of Fluor’s Mission Solutions business. "This award fits well with what we do best – provide efficient and high-quality contingency construction and renovations, humanitarian assistance and disaster recovery around the world. From helping to restore power to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria to having a position on the USACE Europe Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility MATOC contract, Fluor has a history of supporting the Army Corps of Engineers with important missions.”

The Facilities Repair and Renewal program offers a fast-track, efficient method for design and execution of all types of facility repairs, renovations and construction services.

About Fluor Corporation

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is building a better future by applying world-class expertise to solve its clients’ greatest challenges. Fluor’s 41,000 employees provide professional and technical solutions that deliver safe, well-executed, capital-efficient projects to clients around the world. Fluor had revenue of $12.4 billion in 2021 and is ranked 196 among the Fortune 500 companies. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor has provided engineering, procurement and construction services for more than 100 years. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

