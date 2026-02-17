Fluor Slips To Loss In Q4; Results Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Engineering company Fluor Corp. (FLR) announced Tuesday a net loss attributable to Flour for the fourth quarter of $1.57 billion or $9.87 per share, compared to net income of $1.86 billion or $10.57 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter was $0.33 per share, compared to $0.48 per share in the year-ago quarter.

On average, eight analysts polled expected the company to report earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total revenue for the quarter declined to $4.18 billion from $4.26 billion in the same quarter last year. Analysts expected revenues of $4.27 billion for the quarter.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company is establishing adjusted EBITDA guidance in a range of $525 million to $585 million, based on the expected timing of new awards and the pace of execution on the existing backlog.

In Tuesday's pre-market trading, FLR is trading on the NYSE at $47.73, up $2.24 or 4.92 percent.

