Fluor Aktie
WKN: 591332 / ISIN: US3434121022
|
17.02.2026 14:41:17
Fluor Slips To Loss In Q4; Results Miss Estimates
(RTTNews) - Engineering company Fluor Corp. (FLR) announced Tuesday a net loss attributable to Flour for the fourth quarter of $1.57 billion or $9.87 per share, compared to net income of $1.86 billion or $10.57 per share in the prior-year quarter.
Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter was $0.33 per share, compared to $0.48 per share in the year-ago quarter.
On average, eight analysts polled expected the company to report earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Total revenue for the quarter declined to $4.18 billion from $4.26 billion in the same quarter last year. Analysts expected revenues of $4.27 billion for the quarter.
Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company is establishing adjusted EBITDA guidance in a range of $525 million to $585 million, based on the expected timing of new awards and the pace of execution on the existing backlog.
In Tuesday's pre-market trading, FLR is trading on the NYSE at $47.73, up $2.24 or 4.92 percent.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Fluor Corp.
|
16.02.26
|Ausblick: Fluor präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
02.02.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Fluor zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
23.10.25
|Erste Schätzungen: Fluor legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)