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Fluor Aktie

Fluor für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 591332 / ISIN: US3434121022

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16.03.2026 11:15:00

Fluor Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Fluor (NYSE: FLR) is a construction company, but it comes with a bit of a twist right now. Investors need to think carefully before they buy the stock. Here's what's going on and why it may entice you to buy Fluor, or it might lead you to avoid it.The way that Fluor gets paid is very important. Historically, it had taken on price-fixed contracts, which left it on the hook if a project went over budget. It has increasingly focused on reimbursable construction contracts, where running over budget becomes the customer's problem. At the end of 2025, 81% of the company's $25.5 billion backlog was reimbursable. Of the $12 billion added to the backlog in the fourth quarter, 87% was reimbursable.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Fluor Corp. 37,65 0,16% Fluor Corp.

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