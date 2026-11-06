Fluor Aktie

Fluor ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 591332 / ISIN: US3434121022

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06.11.2026 12:57:39

Fluor Swings To Profit In Q3, Reiterates FY26 Adjusted EBITDA Guidance

(RTTNews) - Fluor Corp. (FLR), an engineering and construction services company, on Friday reported a return to profit for the third quarter of fiscal 2026, compared with a loss in the prior year period.

The swing to profit during the quarter was primarily supported by a one-time pre-tax gain of $73 million from the sale of its interest in ICA-Fluor.

Further, the firm affirmed its full year adjusted EBITDA guidance.

For the third quarter, net earnings attributable to Fluor were $158 million or $1.16 per share, compared with a net loss of $697 million or $4.30 per share in the prior year quarter.

Adjusted net earnings were $105 million or $0.77 per share, while in the prior year quarter earnings on an adjusted basis were $111 million or $0.68 per share.

Consolidated segment profit improved to $248 million, compared with a loss of $439 million in the prior-year quarter.

EBITDA increased to $213 million from a loss of $469 million in the prior-year quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA declined to $142 million from $161 million a year earlier.

Revenue increased 10 percent to $3.72 billion from $3.37 billion in the same period last year.

Looking ahead to the full year, Fluor continues to expect adjusted EBITDA guidance of $500 million to $525 million.

In pre-market, the shares were trading 0.82 percent higher at $44.65, after closing Thursday's trading 5.52 percent lower on the New York Stock Exchange.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

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