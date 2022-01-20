Fluor’s Tricia Thibodeaux Named Vice Chair of the Construction Industry Institute for 2022

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that Tricia Thibodeaux, Fluor’s executive director of global Health, Safety and Environmental, has been named vice chair of the Construction Industry Institute (CII) for 2022.

Most recently, Thibodeaux has served on the board of advisors and as part of the organization’s executive committee. She was the recipient of the organization’s Distinguished Service Award in 2019.

"Tricia has an excellent track record in Fluor for delivering quality results in a safe manner,” said Mark Fields, Fluor’s group president of Project Execution. "We look forward to the research and advancements that CII will achieve under her leadership.”

"There are few people as admirable and respected as Tricia,” said Stephen Mulva, director of the Construction Industry Institute. "Her discipline, knowledge and proven ability to lead others will undoubtedly benefit CII’s 130 member organizations and the wider engineering and construction industry. Tricia has been a hands-on, active leader in CII’s Funded Studies Committee, paving the way for many successful research and development activities. After 25 years in the engineering, procurement and construction business, she has a keen sense of what the industry needs and will ensure that CII delivers. The CII staff, members and I all look forward to working with her to bring her vision of industry improvement into reality.”

Thibodeaux has been active in CII for more than a decade, beginning with her participation in CII’s two-week Executive Leadership Program in 2011. From 2012 to 2014, Thibodeaux served as Research Team 308 chairperson, leading a team investigating the concept of Achieving Zero Rework through Effective Supplier Quality Practices – the first CII research team focused on the subject of supplier quality.

Fluor has a long-standing history with the Construction Industry Institute – a consortium of owners, contractors and academia based at the University of Texas at Austin focused on improving delivery in the capital projects industry. As one of the organization’s charter members, Fluor has actively supported CII for 38 years by serving on research teams, helping develop industry best practices and providing leadership and contractor input to its various standing committees.

About Fluor Corporation

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is building a better world by applying world-class expertise to solve its clients’ greatest challenges. Fluor’s 44,000 employees provide professional and technical solutions that deliver safe, well-executed, capital-efficient projects to clients around the world. Fluor had revenue of $14.2 billion in 2020 and is ranked 196 among the Fortune 500 companies. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor has been providing engineering, procurement and construction services for more than 100 years. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

