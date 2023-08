Flutter 3.13 speeds rendering on iOS

Flutter, Google’s open source framework for multi-platform UI development, ushers in faster graphics and 2D scrolling with the latest release, Flutter 3.13, announced August 16.Improvements to the new Impeller graphics renderer boost rendering performance on iOS, offering lower latency and higher average throughput. Impeller now is available in preview for macOS and already has been turned on by default for iOS. There still is no official preview period set for Impeller on Android, but it is anticipated for later this year.To read this article in full, please click here Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK Zum vollständigen Artikel