Flutter Entertainment Aktie
WKN DE: A14RX5 / ISIN: IE00BWT6H894
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05.08.2026 14:12:50
Flutter Entertainment Slips To Loss In Q2, Cuts FY26 Outlook, Announces CEO Change; Stock Down
(RTTNews) - Wednesday, Flutter Entertainment plc (FLUT) announced financial results for the second quarter of 2026, reporting a net loss of $296 million, or $1.57 a share, compared with earnings of $37 million, or $0.59 a share, in the previous year.
The company primarily attributed the net loss to historical tax provisions and accruals as well as M&A driven increases in interest expenses, net and depreciation and amortization.
On an adjusted basis, earnings stood at $0.49 per share, down 83 percent from last year's $2.95 per share.
Adjusted EBITDA declined 45 percent, to $508 million from $919 million in the prior year.
Revenue for the quarter increased 3 percent, to $4,326 million from $4,187 million in the earlier year.
Following this, the company announced a reduction to its full-year 2026 Group revenue guidance of $395 million to $17.91 billion at the midpoint, and a reduction to its adjusted EBITDA guidance of $210 million to $2.655 billion at the midpoint.
In a separate press release, the company announced that Group Chief Executive Officer Peter Jackson will step down from the role, effective September 30, 2026. He will be succeeded by Dan Taylor on October 1, 2026. Taylor is currently CEO of Flutter's International division.
In the pre-market hours, FLUT is trading at $96.53, down 8.03 percent on the NYSE.
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