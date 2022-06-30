Flutterwave Appoints Former Goldman Sachs Managing Director, Gurbhej Dhillon as New CTO

Gurbhej joins from Goldman Sachs where he was Managing Director, Technology Fellow, CTO and Head of Lending Engineering for Marcus, Goldman Sachs' lending platform.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flutterwave, Africa's leading payments technology company, today announced the appointment of former Goldman Sachs' Managing Director, Gurbhej Dhillon as Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

Gurbhej joins at a key time for Flutterwave, following its recently completed Series D funding round, valuing the company at over USD 3 billion, and maintaining its rapid expansion.

As the new CTO, Gurbhej will be responsible for further development of Flutterwave's innovative technology platform which currently supports integrations with key technology partners like VISA, Mastercard, Discover Card Networks, and customers like Uber, Flywire, Booking.com etc. He will focus on improving the architecture and infrastructure, as well as providing leadership enabling other engineering and product leaders to create the best solutions that support business growth for customers.

Gurbhej joins Flutterwave from Marcus by Goldman Sachs , where he was the CTO and Head of Lending Engineering. He has extensive experience in enterprise application architecture across financial services and consumer businesses. At Marcus, he was responsible for launching platforms to significantly grow businesses while improving customer experience and established strategic partnerships with several Fortune 500 companies.

Prior to that, Gurbhej was CTO for Goldman Sachs' Investment Banking Capital Markets team, responsible for the design, architecture, and build-out of strategic platforms that enabled clients to execute equity and debt product offerings.

Gurbhej is a great supporter of the Developer Community in Africa and admires the work they have done in recent times, building creative solutions at a world-class standard.

In his role as CTO of Africa's leading technology company, Gurbhej hopes to support the Community to attain higher levels.

Olugbenga 'GB' Agboola, Founder and CEO of Flutterwave, said:

"I look forward to working closely with Gurbhej as we continue to expand rapidly. With the needs of our customers constantly evolving, we remain focused on driving further innovation across the business and continuing to develop our cutting-edge technology platform that simplifies payments and connects the African market with the world. Gurbhej's experience and deep expertise in developing financial technology platforms will be instrumental in Flutterwave's further growth."

Commenting on his appointment, Gurbhej Dhillon said:

"I am delighted to be joining the Flutterwave team at such an exciting time for the company. As a leading financial technology company in Africa, Flutterwave is well positioned to capitalise on the global trends in payment digitisation and continue to drive Africa's digital transformation, creating further opportunities for customers and merchants alike. It is a very crowded market with lots of new entrants so it is vital that we as a company continually look to innovate our products and services, improve our existing architecture and create endless possibilities for everyone."

In February 2022, Flutterwave introduced a series of new products and services, including Fintech-as-a-Service , Capital , Grow and Card issuing , that would take the technology beyond payments. The fintech made improvements to existing products, such as a new powerful dashboard, Barter v4, and an AI-powered compliance process.

About Flutterwave

Flutterwave is a payments technology company that enables businesses across the world to expand their operations in Africa and other emerging markets through a platform that enables cross-border transactions via one API. Flutterwave has processed over 200M transactions worth over USD $16B to date and serves more than 900,000 businesses including customers like Uber, Flywire, Booking.com, etc. The Company's key advantage is international payment processing in 150 currencies and multiple payment modes including local and international cards, mobile wallets, bank transfers, Barter by Flutterwave, etc. Flutterwave has an infrastructure reach in over 34 African countries, including Nigeria, Uganda, Kenya, and South Africa. For more information on Flutterwave's journey, please visit www.flutterwave.com.

