Flux Power Announces Three Patents Pending for Advanced Lithium-ion Battery Technology

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. ("Flux Power”) (NASDAQ: FLUX), a developer of advanced lithium-ion industrial battery packs for commercial and industrial equipment, today announced three new patents pending on advanced technology related to lithium-ion battery packs.

The US Patent and Trademark Office has assigned serial numbers for the following patents pending:

63/116,839 - System And Method For Controlling The State Of Charge Of A Battery To Increase The Useful Life Of A Battery Pack

63/116,842 - System And Method For Determining A State Of Health Of A Battery Pack

63/116,846 - System And Method For Charge Balancing A Battery Pack Over Time

These patents are designed to 1.) increase battery life by optimizing the charging cycle, 2.) give users a better understanding of the health of their battery in use, and 3.) apply artificial intelligence (AI) to predictively balance the cells for optimal performance.

"As a technology leader, we continue to invest in new developments to accelerate the adoption of lithium-ion battery packs,” said Flux Power CEO Ron Dutt. "Our intellectual property, protected by these three patents pending, strengthens our product platform to deliver increased battery longevity and efficiency to customers who use our lithium-ion battery packs to power their equipment.”

About Flux Power Holdings, Inc.

Flux Power designs, develops, manufactures, and sells advanced rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks and other industrial equipment including airport ground support equipment (GSE), energy storage for solar applications, and industrial robotic applications. Flux Power’s LiFT Packs, including the proprietary battery management system (BMS), provide customers with a better performing, more environmentally friendly, and lower total cost alternative, in many instances, to traditional lead acid and propane-based solutions.

