Flux Power Holdings Aktie

Flux Power Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2PNV0 / ISIN: US3440573026

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
02.10.2026 16:01:39

Flux Power Rejects Unsolicited Acquisition Proposal From Solidion Technology

(RTTNews) - Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (FLUX), a developer of lithium-ion energy storage solutions and fleet intelligence technology, on Friday announced that its Board of Directors has unanimously rejected an unsolicited, non-binding acquisition proposal from Solidion Technology Inc. (STI).

The proposal was announced by Solidion on September 30.

The company said the Board concluded that the proposal substantially undervalues the company and is not in the best interests of its and its shareholders.

The company said it is focused on repositioning the business toward profitability.

The company has lowered product and operating costs, improved operating efficiencies, strengthened its supply chain and expanded OEM relationships.

The company also reduced operating expenses by 33% year over year in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2026 and launched its AI-driven SkyEMS 3.0 platform.

The company said it is also pursuing new growth opportunities in OEM and dealership networks and has entered the robotics market through a collaboration with a global technology company.

In the pre-market trading, Flux Power Holdings is 0.06% lesser at $6.16 on the Nasdaq.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Flux Power Holdings Inc Registered Shs

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Flux Power Holdings Inc Registered Shs

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Flux Power Holdings Inc Registered Shs 0,64 57,40% Flux Power Holdings Inc Registered Shs

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

06:21 September 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
06:08 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im September 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
04:31 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
03:03 KW 40: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
02.10.26 KW 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Arbeitsmarktdaten bremsen Zinssorgen: Wall Street schließt in Grün -- ATX beendet Handel nach Richtungssuche fester -- DAX geht mit kräftigem Plus ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich wankelmütig, während sich der deutsche Leitindex mit Gewinnen präsentierte. Auch die US-Börsen steuerten auf einen versöhnlichen Wochenschluss hin. An den Börsen in Asien ging es am Freitag nach unten.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen