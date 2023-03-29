Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
29.03.2023 18:15:00

Fluxys Belgium: Regulated information - 2022 results

29 March 2023 6:15 p.m. – Regulated information: overview of the 2022 annual results

  • Increase of consolidated net income to €83.7 million (2021: €75.5 million).
  • Proposal to the Annual General Meeting on 9 May 2023: gross dividend of €1.40 per share (2021: €1.38 per share).?
  • Maximum support to the security of supply: in addition to the necessary flows to Belgium and storage filled at maximum, also high flows to Germany and the Netherlands.
  • Desteldonk-Opwijk pipeline section: now built for Natural Gas and ready for hydrogen transport
  • A multi-molecule system is taking shape: pipeline and terminal projects for hydrogen and CO2 are taking shape in cooperation with industry and partners
  • A step towards our own climate neutrality

Pascal De Buck, Managing Director and CEO: "2022 was a terrible year for the Ukrainian people and the way they suffered from the violence. We can only hope that the suffering will end as soon as possible. For Fluxys, this is a twofold challenge: securing natural gas supplies for Europe while working towards a carbon-neutral future. Our staff, as well as the industry and our partners, have taken up this challenge with dedication and dynamism. We are proud of the result and look forward to the future with confidence.”

Click on the link below to access the full press release



Attachment


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Fluxys Belgium S.A. (D)mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Fluxys Belgium S.A. (D)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Fluxys Belgium S.A. (D) 27,60 0,36% Fluxys Belgium S.A. (D)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX zu Handelsschluss deutlich im Plus -- DAX schließt über 15.300 Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Aktienmärkte letztlich mehrheitlich mit Gewinnen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich zur Wochenmitte stärker. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte Gewinne. Die US-Börsen bewegen sich in der Gewinnzone. Asiens Börsen präsentierten sich am Mittwoch mehrheitlich fester.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen