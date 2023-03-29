Fluxys Belgium: Regulated information - 2022 results

29 March 2023 6:15 p.m. – Regulated information: overview of the 2022 annual results

Increase of consolidated net income to €83.7 million (2021: €75.5 million).

to €83.7 million (2021: €75.5 million). Proposal to the Annual General Meeting on 9 May 2023: gross dividend of €1.40 per share (2021: €1.38 per share).?

of €1.40 per share (2021: €1.38 per share).? Maximum support to the security of supply : in addition to the necessary flows to Belgium and storage filled at maximum, also high flows to Germany and the Netherlands.

: in addition to the necessary flows to Belgium and storage filled at maximum, also high flows to Germany and the Netherlands. Desteldonk-Opwijk pipeline section : now built for Natural Gas and ready for hydrogen transport

: now built for Natural Gas and ready for hydrogen transport A multi-molecule system is taking shape : pipeline and terminal projects for hydrogen and CO2 are taking shape in cooperation with industry and partners

: pipeline and terminal projects for hydrogen and CO2 are taking shape in cooperation with industry and partners A step towards our own climate neutrality

Pascal De Buck, Managing Director and CEO: "2022 was a terrible year for the Ukrainian people and the way they suffered from the violence. We can only hope that the suffering will end as soon as possible. For Fluxys, this is a twofold challenge: securing natural gas supplies for Europe while working towards a carbon-neutral future. Our staff, as well as the industry and our partners, have taken up this challenge with dedication and dynamism. We are proud of the result and look forward to the future with confidence.”

Click on the link below to access the full press release









Attachment