Fly Play hf. Registered Shs Aktie
ISIN: IS0000032936
|
07.04.2025 16:44:55
Fly Play hf: Candidacy for the Board of Directors of PLAY
The Annual General Meeting of Fly Play hf. will be held at 16:00 (GMT) on April 9, 2025, at Setrið, Grand Hotel, Reykjavik.
Notice about candidature for the Board of Directors expired on the 4th of April at 16:00 (GMT).
Five individuals have declared candidacy to the company´s Board of Directors. The company´s Board has declared all submitted candidacies in order in accordance with Article 63.a. of the Act respecting Public Limited Companies, and the company´s Articles of Association.
As no additional candidacies were submitted, these candidates will be elected to the Board of Directors without a ballot at the meeting.
In the attachment is additional information about the candidates.
Attachment
