Fly Play hf. Registered Shs Aktie

ISIN: IS0000032936

07.04.2025 16:44:55

Fly Play hf: Candidacy for the Board of Directors of PLAY


The Annual General Meeting of Fly Play hf. will be held at 16:00 (GMT) on April 9, 2025, at Setrið, Grand Hotel, Reykjavik.

Notice about candidature for the Board of Directors expired on the 4th of April at 16:00 (GMT).

Five individuals have declared candidacy to the company´s Board of Directors. The company´s Board has declared all submitted candidacies in order in accordance with Article 63.a. of the Act respecting Public Limited Companies, and the company´s Articles of Association.

As no additional candidacies were submitted, these candidates will be elected to the Board of Directors without a ballot at the meeting.

In the attachment is additional information about the candidates.


Attachment


Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Schiebt Trump Zölle auf? ATX und DAX schlagen nach Crash Erholung ein -- Wall Street in Rot -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Kurssturz
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt dezimieren ihre Verluste, nachdem es am Morgen noch weit nach unten ging. Die US-Börsen geben am Montag weiter nach. Die Talfahrt an den asiatischen Börsen setzte sich zum Wochenstart fort.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

