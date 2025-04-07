Fly Play hf: Candidacy for the Board of Directors of PLAY





The Annual General Meeting of Fly Play hf. will be held at 16:00 (GMT) on April 9, 2025, at Setrið, Grand Hotel, Reykjavik.

Notice about candidature for the Board of Directors expired on the 4th of April at 16:00 (GMT).

Five individuals have declared candidacy to the company´s Board of Directors. The company´s Board has declared all submitted candidacies in order in accordance with Article 63.a. of the Act respecting Public Limited Companies, and the company´s Articles of Association.

As no additional candidacies were submitted, these candidates will be elected to the Board of Directors without a ballot at the meeting.

In the attachment is additional information about the candidates.





Attachment