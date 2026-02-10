Quantum Aktie
Flynn Zito Dumps 100,000 D-Wave Quantum Shares Worth $2.9 Million
On February 5, 2026, Flynn Zito Capital Management disclosed in an SEC filing that it sold 100,000 shares of D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS).According to a SEC filing dated February 5, 2026, Flynn Zito Capital Management reduced its stake by 100,000 shares in D-Wave Quantum during the fourth quarter of 2025. The estimated value of shares sold, calculated using the average closing price for the quarter, was $2.91 million. The fund’s position value in D-Wave Quantum declined by $2.41 million over the quarter, a figure that includes both trading and price movements.D-Wave Quantum is a technology company specializing in the development and commercialization of quantum computing hardware, software, and cloud-based services. The company leverages its proprietary quantum systems and developer ecosystem to address complex computational challenges across diverse industries. With a focus on enterprise adoption, D-Wave positions itself as a leader in applied quantum computing solutions.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
