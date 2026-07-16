MasterCard Aktie
WKN DE: A0F602 / ISIN: US57636Q1040
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16.07.2026 15:17:01
Flywire vs. Mastercard: Which Financial Payments Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
The global movement of money is shifting from paper to digital systems at a rapid pace. Should you bet on Flywire Corp (NASDAQ:FLYW) or the established giant Mastercard (NYSE:MA) in 2026?Flywire carves out a niche by streamlining complex, high-value payments that traditional systems often struggle to handle efficiently. Mastercard provides the underlying rails for trillions of dollars in global commerce across nearly every country. Comparing them highlights a choice between a high-growth specialist and a diversified titan of the payment industry.Flywire operates as a global payments enablement company that embeds its software into the accounts receivable workflows of specific industries. By focusing on education, healthcare, travel, and B2B sectors, the company addresses pain points in cross-border transactions and currency conversion. It recently expanded its reach by partnering with Scholarship America to digitize scholarship disbursements, showing its continued focus on the education vertical. The business relies on deep integrations with major platforms like Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) and Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) to maintain its competitive position.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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