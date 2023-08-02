02.08.2023 22:38:02

FMC Corp. Q2 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - FMC Corp. (FMC) announced earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $30.5 million, or $0.24 per share. This compares with $134.2 million, or $1.06 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, FMC Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $62.6 million or $0.50 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.61 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 30.3% to $1.01 billion from $1.45 billion last year.

FMC Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $30.5 Mln. vs. $134.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.24 vs. $1.06 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.61 -Revenue (Q2): $1.01 Bln vs. $1.45 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.90 to $1.32 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.19 to $1.27 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $5.86 - $6.80 Full year revenue guidance: $5.20 - $5.40 Bln

