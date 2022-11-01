FMC Corp. Q3 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - FMC Corp. (FMC) released a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $121.0 million, or $0.95 per share. This compares with $159.7 million, or $1.24 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, FMC Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $155.6 million or $1.23 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.12 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.0% to $1.38 billion from $1.19 billion last year.

FMC Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $121.0 Mln. vs. $159.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.95 vs. $1.24 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.12 -Revenue (Q3): $1.38 Bln vs. $1.19 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.05 - $2.55 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.42 - $1.62 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $7.10 - $7.60 Full year revenue guidance: $5.6 - $5.8 Bln