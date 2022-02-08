|
FMC Corp. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates
(RTTNews) - FMC Corp. (FMC) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at $193.1 million, or $1.52 per share. This compares with $49.5 million, or $0.38 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Excluding items, FMC Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $274.8 million or $2.16 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.01 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.6% to $1.41 billion from $1.15 billion last year.
FMC Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): $193.1 Mln. vs. $49.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.52 vs. $0.38 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.01 -Revenue (Q4): $1.41 Bln vs. $1.15 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.50 to $1.90 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.22 to $1.34 Bln
