|
01.11.2022 22:04:50
FMC Raises FY22 Revenue Outlook, But Cuts Adj. EPS View
(RTTNews) - While reporting its results for the third quarter on Tuesday, FMC Corporation (FMC) revised its outlook for the full year.
The company raised its revenue outlook to a range of $5.6 billion to $5.8 billion, from a previous estimate of $5.5 billion to $5.7 billion. This represents a 13 percent growth at the midpoint versus 2021.
The company narrowed its adjusted earnings per share outlook to a range of $7.10 to $7.60, from prior estimate of $7.00 to $7.70 per share, this represents a 7 percent growth at the midpoint versus 2021.
Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently estimate earnings of $7.42 per share on revenues of $5.63 billion.
The company also narrowed adjusted EBITDA outlook to a range of $1.37 to $1.43 billion from previous estimate of $1.36 billion to $1.44 billion.
FMC also reduced its free cash flow outlook to a range of $440 million to $560 million, from previous estimate of $565 million to $685 million, reflecting the increased revenue outlook and inflationary impacts on working capital.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu FMC Corp.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu FMC Corp.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|FMC Corp.
|121,54
|1,37%