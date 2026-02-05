FMC Aktie

FMC für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 871138 / ISIN: US3024913036

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
05.02.2026 08:03:41

FMC Reports A Loss From Cont. Opns. In Q4, Revenue Down; To Explore Strategic Options Including Sale

(RTTNews) - FMC Corporation (FMC), an agricultural sciences company, reported a net loss from continuing operations of $1.688 billion, or $13.48 per share, for the fourth quarter, compared with a profit of $29.3 million, or $0.23 per share, in the same quarter a year ago. The loss was driven primarily by a non-cash goodwill impairment triggered by the decline in the company's stock price.

Additionally, FMC said its board has authorized to explore strategic options, including a potential sale.

Excluding one-time items, FMC posted adjusted earnings of $1.20 per share, down 33% from a year earlier.

Revenue for the quarter fell to $1.083 billion from $1.224 billion in the prior-year period.

For the first quarter, the company expects revenue of $725 million to $775 million, representing a decline of about 5% at the midpoint from a year earlier. FMC forecast an adjusted loss per share in the range of $0.44 to $0.32 for the quarter.

For the full year, FMC projected revenue between $3.60 billion and $3.80 billion, also reflecting a decline of roughly 5% at the midpoint. The company expects adjusted earnings per share of $1.63 to $1.89.

FMC shares fell more than 2% after hours, after closing at $16.99.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu FMC Corp.

mehr Nachrichten