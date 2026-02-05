FMC Aktie
WKN: 871138 / ISIN: US3024913036
|
05.02.2026 08:03:41
FMC Reports A Loss From Cont. Opns. In Q4, Revenue Down; To Explore Strategic Options Including Sale
(RTTNews) - FMC Corporation (FMC), an agricultural sciences company, reported a net loss from continuing operations of $1.688 billion, or $13.48 per share, for the fourth quarter, compared with a profit of $29.3 million, or $0.23 per share, in the same quarter a year ago. The loss was driven primarily by a non-cash goodwill impairment triggered by the decline in the company's stock price.
Additionally, FMC said its board has authorized to explore strategic options, including a potential sale.
Excluding one-time items, FMC posted adjusted earnings of $1.20 per share, down 33% from a year earlier.
Revenue for the quarter fell to $1.083 billion from $1.224 billion in the prior-year period.
For the first quarter, the company expects revenue of $725 million to $775 million, representing a decline of about 5% at the midpoint from a year earlier. FMC forecast an adjusted loss per share in the range of $0.44 to $0.32 for the quarter.
For the full year, FMC projected revenue between $3.60 billion and $3.80 billion, also reflecting a decline of roughly 5% at the midpoint. The company expects adjusted earnings per share of $1.63 to $1.89.
FMC shares fell more than 2% after hours, after closing at $16.99.
