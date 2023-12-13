|
13.12.2023 18:00:00
Fnac Darty: announces the successful renegotiation of its RCF credit line and the extension of its undrawn Delayed-Draw Term Loan (“DDTL”) to December 2026
Ivry-sur-Seine, December 13, 2023 – 6:00 p.m. CET
Fnac Darty announces the successful renegotiation of its RCF credit line and the extension of its undrawn Delayed-Draw Term Loan ("DDTL”) to December 2026
Fnac Darty renegotiated its RCF credit line of 500 million euros maturing in March 2028, with the implementation of two new extension options, to March 2029 and March 2030, at the request of Fnac Darty and upon lenders’ approval. Financial conditions remain unchanged.
In addition, Fnac Darty exercised the first 12-month extension option of its undrawn Delayed-Draw Term Loan ("DDTL”) credit line. As a reminder, this credit line of 300 million euros allows the Group to cover the refinancing of its outstanding senior bonds issued in 2019 and maturing in 2024. This option was subscribed at 100% of bank commitments. In case of drawing down this line, the maturity will be December 2026.
The success of this renegotiation once again demonstrates the confidence of its financial partners in Fnac Darty's strategy and allows the Group to extend its maturity profile of its undrawn credit lines.
CONTACTS
ANALYSTS / INVESTORS
Domitille Vielle – Head of Investor Relations – domitille.vielle@fnacdarty.com – +33 (0)6 03 86 05 02
Laura Parisot – Investor Relations – laura.parisot@fnacdarty.com – +33 (0)6 64 74 27 18
PRESSE
Audrey Bouchard – Head of Media Relations and Reputation – audrey.bouchard@fnacdarty.com – +33 (0)6 17 25 03 77
Attachment
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Groupe FNAC
|27,04
|3,13%
