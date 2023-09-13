Ivry-sur-Seine, France —September 13, 2023

Fnac Darty decides the withdrawal

of the offering of €300 million senior bond issue due January 2029

Following its press release of September 12, 2023, Fnac Darty decides, today, the withdrawal of the offering of €300 million senior bond issue due January 2029, given current market conditions not enough attractive.

Fnac Darty benefits from a solid financial structure, with no short-term maturities and no immediate refinancing needs. Indeed, in the absence of the issue, the Delayed-Draw Term Loan (DDTL), an undrawn bank credit line of €300 million dedicated to the refinancing of outstanding May 2024 senior bonds, is maintained in its entirety. The DDTL has an initial maturity of December 2025, with a possible extension to 2027, upon lenders’ approval.

***

About Fnac Darty

Operating in 12 countries, Fnac Darty is a European leader in the retail of entertainment and leisure products, consumer electronics and domestic appliances. The Group, which has more than 25,000 employees, had a multi-format network of 987 stores at the end of December 2022, and is ranked as a major e-commerce player in France (close to 24 million unique visitors per month on average) with its three merchant sites, fnac.com, darty.com and natureetdecouvertes.com. A leading omnichannel player, Fnac Darty’s revenue was around €8 billion in 2022, 22% of which was realized online. For more information: www.fnacdarty.com

CONTACTS

ANALYSTS / INVESTORS Domitille Vielle domitille.vielle@fnacdarty.com

+33 (0)6 03 86 05 02



Laura Parisot laura.parisot@fnacdarty.com

+33 (0)6 64 74 27 18

PRESS Audrey Bouchard audrey.bouchard@fnacdarty.com

+33 (0)6 17 25 03 77

Attachment