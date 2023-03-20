Fnac Darty: extension of the maturity of its RCF credit line to March 2028

Fnac Darty annonces the extension of the maturity of its RCF credit line to March 2028

In March 2023, Fnac Darty exercised the final option to extend its RCF credit facility from March 2027 to March 2028. This option was subscribed at 98.5% of the bank commitments.

The Group has thus a €500 million RCF credit line until March 2027 and then a €492.5 million RCF credit line until March 2028.

Following the implementation of the undrawn Delayed Drawn Term Loan (DDTL) credit line of €300 million last December, the success of this extension once again demonstrates the confidence of its financial partners in Fnac Darty's strategy.

