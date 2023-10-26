|
26.10.2023 18:00:00
Fnac Darty implements a share buyback program
Ivry-sur-Seine, France, October 26, 2023 – 6:00 PM
Fnac Darty has announced the implementation of a share buyback program, as part of the share buyback program authorised at the Shareholders’ Meeting of May 24, 2023.
The buyback mandate, which is granted to investment services provider NATIXIS, is for a maximum amount of €20 million.
This initiative follows on from the Board of Directors’ decision to allow share buyback in the proportion necessary to offset the dilution caused by the vesting of free shares allocated to the Group’s employees.
CONTACTS
ANALYSTS/INVESTORS
Domitille Vielle — Head of Investor Relations — domitille.vielle@fnacdarty.com — +33 (0)6 03 86 05 02
Laura Parisot — Investor Relations Manager — laura.parisot@fnacdarty.com — +33 (0)6 64 74 27 18
PRESS
Audrey Bouchard — Head of Media Relations and Reputation — audrey.bouchard@fnacdarty.com – +33 (0)6 17 25 03 77
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Groupe FNAC
|20,06
|-0,30%
