Fnac Darty implements a share buyback program

Ivry-sur-Seine, France, October 26, 2023

Fnac Darty implements a share buyback program

Fnac Darty has announced the implementation of a share buyback program, as part of the share buyback program authorised at the Shareholders’ Meeting of May 24, 2023.

The buyback mandate, which is granted to investment services provider NATIXIS, is for a maximum amount of €20 million.

This initiative follows on from the Board of Directors’ decision to allow share buyback in the proportion necessary to offset the dilution caused by the vesting of free shares allocated to the Group’s employees.

CONTACTS

ANALYSTS/INVESTORS
Domitille Vielle — Head of Investor Relations — domitille.vielle@fnacdarty.com — +33 (0)6 03 86 05 02
Laura Parisot — Investor Relations Manager — laura.parisot@fnacdarty.com — +33 (0)6 64 74 27 18

PRESS
Audrey Bouchard — Head of Media Relations and Reputation — audrey.bouchard@fnacdarty.com – +33 (0)6 17 25 03 77

 

