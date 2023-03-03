Fnac Darty information

Several players in the domestic appliance manufacturing and distribution sector have received a statement of objections from the Competition Authority's investigation services, in which a certain number of suppliers of having entered into a vertical agreement with some of their distributors.

Among all the grievances formulated by the services of the Competition Authority, only one concerns Darty and extends over a limited period which ended in December 2014, i.e. almost 10 years ago, and therefore prior to the acquisition of Darty by Fnac carried out in 2016. Moreover, this grievance concerns only a limited number of well-identified product categories.

A statement of objections in no way prejudges the guilt of the companies concerned. It is only at the end of the investigation, and following a contradictory session, that the Board of the Competition Authority determines, in complete independence, whether the grievances are well founded.

