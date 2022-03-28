FNB Appoints Director of Corporate Responsibility

PITTSBURGH, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) and its banking subsidiary, First National Bank, announced the promotion of Brent J. Semachko to Director of Corporate Responsibility.

Semachko leads the development and execution of FNB's corporate responsibility strategies, with oversight of:

Community development and Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) programs, including community development lending and investments, which have resulted in an Outstanding CRA rating.

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives.

Community-based corporate giving campaigns.

Government relations.

In addition, he is responsible for corporate community relations activities, including strategic community investments, sponsorships and partnerships with nonprofits and community organizations, as well as diversity and inclusion initiatives. Semachko and his team report to Barry Robinson, Chief Consumer Banking Officer.

"Our commitment to corporate responsibility is integral in FNB's culture and is an important strategic priority for our Company," said Vincent J. Delie, Jr., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of F.N.B. Corporation and First National Bank. "The appointment of a Director of Corporate Responsibility builds on our efforts to date to stimulate job growth, create affordable housing opportunities and champion overall social and economic development through the coordination of employee involvement and significant monetary investments."

Semachko added, "Bringing the different elements of corporate responsibility together as a comprehensive focus strengthens our ability to both make a difference in our markets and address the needs of our stakeholders. I look forward to working with our customers, clients, employees and nonprofit partners to continue to enhance our impact in the communities we serve."

Semachko joined FNB in 2018 as its Corporate Community Development Officer. He has more than 20 years of professional experience in community development and philanthropic giving, having previously served as Executive Director of Corporate Responsibility with JPMorgan Chase. He earned a bachelor's degree in Political Science from Virginia Tech.

